BRIEF-21St Century Fox leads new $8 million B funding round for theSkimm

June 1 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* 21St century fox leads new $8 million B funding round for Theskimm, a multi-platform audience company that curates news for millennials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

