BRIEF-Ford says May 2016 total U.S. vehicles sales 235,997, down 5.9 pct

June 1 Ford Motor Co

* May 2016 total u.s. Vehicles sales of 235,997, down 5.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

