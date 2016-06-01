版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Waste Connections, Progressive Waste complete combination

June 1 Waste Connections Inc

* Waste connections, inc. And progressive waste solutions ltd. Announce successful completion of combination

* New waste connections board anticipates maintaining old waste connections regular quarterly dividend of $0.145 usd per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐