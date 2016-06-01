版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Tintina Resources says appoints John Shanahan CEO

June 1 Tintina Resources Inc

* Tintina resources announces appointment of new president and ceo

* Tintina resources inc says john shanahan has agreed to join company as president and ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

