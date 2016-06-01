BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum temporarily curtails production due to a business interruption at the port

June 1 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :
* Bankers petroleum temporarily curtails production due to a
business interruption at the port
* Suspension of export terminal has led to a shortage of
available crude storage at port facility
* Crude oil leak cleaned-up; operations at Pia terminal
suspended while local authorities conduct an investigation into
incident
* Temporary production impact from a business interruption
at Petrolifera Italo Albanese terminal port facility near Vlore,
Albania
* Suspension is expected to be lifted in coming days,
allowing bankers to resume its operations as usual
* To curtail production on June 1, which may lead to full
field shut-down in next couple of days without ability to export
crude
* Crude oil leak occurred when terminal operator was loading
a third-party vessel on Sunday, May 22
* Suspension of export terminal has also led to a shortage
within Patos-Marinza oilfield
