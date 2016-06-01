BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum temporarily curtails production due to a business interruption at the port

June 1 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :

* Bankers petroleum temporarily curtails production due to a business interruption at the port

* Suspension of export terminal has led to a shortage of available crude storage at port facility

* Crude oil leak cleaned-up; operations at Pia terminal suspended while local authorities conduct an investigation into incident

* Temporary production impact from a business interruption at Petrolifera Italo Albanese terminal port facility near Vlore, Albania

* Suspension is expected to be lifted in coming days, allowing bankers to resume its operations as usual

* To curtail production on June 1, which may lead to full field shut-down in next couple of days without ability to export crude

* Crude oil leak occurred when terminal operator was loading a third-party vessel on Sunday, May 22

* Suspension of export terminal has also led to a shortage within Patos-Marinza oilfield