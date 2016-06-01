版本:
2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity, Williams not in talks over revised deal - CNBC

June 1 (Reuters) -

* Energy Transfer Equity, Williams not in talks over revised deal - CNBC, citing sources (Bengaluru Newsroom)

