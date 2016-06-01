版本:
2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-GeoVax Ebola vaccine protects non-human primates against lethal challenge

June 1 Geovax Labs Inc :

* Testing of its Ebola vaccine in non-human primates showed 100 percent protection against a lethal Ebola virus challenge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

