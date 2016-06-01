版本:
BRIEF-Alert Logic Partners with Mitsui for Japan expansion

June 1 Mitsui & Co Ltd :

* Alert Logic says strategic partnership with Mitsui & Co Ltd; as part of strategic relationship, Mitsui made a capital investment in alert logic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

