版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-LGX Oil + Gas says lender has not extended credit facility past May 31

June 1 Lgx Oil + Gas Inc

* Lender has not extended credit facility past may 31, 2016 and has demanded payment of $31.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐