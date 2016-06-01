版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-Bayer, Monsanto have yet to engage in meaningful dialogue - CNBC

June 1 (Reuters) -

* Bayer, Monsanto have yet to engage in meaningful dialogue; Bayer meeting with investors in Boston & New York - CNBC citing sources (Bengaluru Newsroom)

