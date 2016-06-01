BRIEF-Exelon says Pennsylvania Limerick 2 reactor shut

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
June 1 Exelon Corp :
* Exelon says Limerick unit 2 is shut
* The 1,150-megawatt plant was operating at full power by early Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
* The company did not say when and why was the unit shut or how long the outage would last Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York)
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.