2016年 6月 2日

BRIEF-Mazda North American Operations reports May U.S. sales of 28,328 vehicles, down 4.3 pct

June 1 Mazda North American Operations:

* Mazda North American Operations reported May 2016 U.S. sales of 28,328 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.3 percent versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

