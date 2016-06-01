版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-UK's CMA might accept undertakings from Hain Frozen Food over Hain-Orchard house deal

June 1 UK's CMA:

* UK's CMA says reasonable grounds for believing that undertakings offered by Hain Frozen Foods UK Ltd, or modified version of them might be accepted by the CMA Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1RQpAiL) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

