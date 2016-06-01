版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 23:39 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski to establish a second headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona

June 1 Kudelski SA

* Takes strategic decision to establish a second headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona (USA)

* Will be able to mitigate effects of strong Swiss franc by progressively shifting its center of gravity and by reporting its financial results in U.S. dollars as of its 2017 fiscal year Source text - bit.ly/1Y2GtNX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐