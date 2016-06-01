版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 00:49 BJT

BRIEF-Emera says may offer up to $800 mln of unsecured, subordinated notes

June 1 Emera Inc :

* Files for shelf

* May offer from time to time up to $800 million of unsecured, subordinated notes, in one or more transactions during 25 month period ending July 2018 Source text (1.usa.gov/1Y2NTRr) Further company coverage:

