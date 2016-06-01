BRIEF-Emera says may offer up to $800 mln of unsecured, subordinated notes

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
June 1 Emera Inc :
* Files for shelf
* May offer from time to time up to $800 million of unsecured, subordinated notes, in one or more transactions during 25 month period ending July 2018 Source text (1.usa.gov/1Y2NTRr) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.