公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 00:15 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Justice Department is close to approving AB InBev-Sabmiller deal - Bloomberg

June 1 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Justice Department is close to approving AB InBev-Sabmiller deal - Bloomberg, citing sources

* U.S. clearance of AB Inbev-Sabmiller deal is on track for later this month - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text -(bloom.bg/1RNlmaX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

