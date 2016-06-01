版本:
BRIEF-International Finance reports 5 pct stake in Net 1 Ueps technologies

June 1 International Finance Corp

* International Finance Corp Reports 5.0 Pct Stake In Net 1 Ueps Technologies As Of May 11 - Sec filing

* Acquired net 1 ueps technologies shares of common stock for investment purposes

* Believed common stock of net 1 ueps technologies represented attractive investment opportunity

* Intend to engage in discussions with management, board of net 1 ueps technologies regarding opportunities to expand business Source text : 1.usa.gov/1t1wXiO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

