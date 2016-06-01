BRIEF-International Finance reports 5 pct stake in Net 1 Ueps technologies

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
June 1 International Finance Corp
* International Finance Corp Reports 5.0 Pct Stake In Net 1 Ueps Technologies As Of May 11 - Sec filing
* Acquired net 1 ueps technologies shares of common stock for investment purposes
* Believed common stock of net 1 ueps technologies represented attractive investment opportunity
* Intend to engage in discussions with management, board of net 1 ueps technologies regarding opportunities to expand business Source text : 1.usa.gov/1t1wXiO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.