CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
June 1 Bon-Ton Stores Inc:
* Entered into an agreement of purchase and sale for a sale-leaseback transaction with United Trust Fund Limited Partnership
* Agreed to sell to UTF a real estate portfolio comprised of three retail department store locations in two states
* Bon-Ton will convey portfolio to UTF for an aggregate sales price of at least $44.935 million - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1O5AtSr) Further company coverage:
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.