BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores entered agreement of purchase and sale for sale-leaseback transaction

June 1 Bon-Ton Stores Inc:

* Entered into an agreement of purchase and sale for a sale-leaseback transaction with United Trust Fund Limited Partnership

* Agreed to sell to UTF a real estate portfolio comprised of three retail department store locations in two states

* Bon-Ton will convey portfolio to UTF for an aggregate sales price of at least $44.935 million - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1O5AtSr) Further company coverage:

