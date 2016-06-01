版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 01:07 BJT

BRIEF-Consumers Energy extends termination date of revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

June 1 Consumers Energy Co:

* On May 27, termination date of revolving credit agreement dated as of May 27, 2015 was extended - SEC filing

* Effective as of May 27, 2016, termination date will extend for a period of one year to May 27, 2021 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TK3i3I Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐