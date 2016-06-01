BRIEF-Consumers Energy extends termination date of revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
June 1 Consumers Energy Co:
* On May 27, termination date of revolving credit agreement dated as of May 27, 2015 was extended - SEC filing
* Effective as of May 27, 2016, termination date will extend for a period of one year to May 27, 2021 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TK3i3I Further company coverage:
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.