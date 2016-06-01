版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 01:43 BJT

BRIEF-Lululemon founder Chip Wilson says if co changes board structure, he could help as an consultant -CNBC

June 1 Lululemon Athletica Inc

* Cnbc Further company coverage:

