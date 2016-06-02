版本:
BRIEF-Sumner Redstone's ex-girlfriend notifies court of possible grounds for new competency trial -CNBC

June 1 (Reuters) -

* Sumner Redstone's ex-girlfriend notifies court of possible grounds for new competency trial based on evidence in Viacom CEO/Director suit-CNBC Source text: (bit.ly/1Y3nEud) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

