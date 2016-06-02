版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Kiadis pharma announces decision to file for marketing authorization for ATIR101 in blood cancers

June 2 Kiadis Pharma Bv :

* Announces its decision to file for marketing authorization with the European medicines agency (EMA) for ATIR101 in blood cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐