公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Nissan Group says total U.S. sales for May 2016 down 1 pct

June 1 Nissan Motor Co Ltd

* Nissan group says total u.s. Sales for may 2016 of 133,496 units, a decrease of 1 percent over the prior year Source text (bit.ly/25yjVXv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

