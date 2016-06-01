BRIEF-Air Products says issued 350 mln of 0.375% notes due 2021

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
June 1 Air Products And Chemicals Inc
* Air Products And Chemicals Inc Says issued and sold 350 million of 0.375% notes due june 1, 2021
Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Vwf1aU Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.