版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 23:02 BJT

BRIEF-Air Products says issued 350 mln of 0.375% notes due 2021

June 1 Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Air Products And Chemicals Inc Says issued and sold 350 million of 0.375% notes due june 1, 2021

Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Vwf1aU Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐