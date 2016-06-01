版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 23:18 BJT

BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics submits investigational device exemption supplement for Surgwerks CLI pivotal trial

June 1 Cesca Therapeutics Inc:

* Cesca therapeutics submits investigational device exemption supplement for Surgwerks CLI pivotal trial

* Expects FDA to submit its response to IDE supplement within 30 days of submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐