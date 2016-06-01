版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-Subaru of America Inc reports May 2016 sales of 50,083 vehicles, up 1.1 pct

June 1 Subaru of America Inc:

* Subaru of America Inc reports May 2016 sales of 50,083 vehicles, a 1.1 percent gain over May 2015 Source - bit.ly/1P5oGyw Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

