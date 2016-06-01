版本:
BRIEF-American Honda says May sales of 147,108 units, down 4.8 pct

June 1 American Honda Motor Co

* American Honda Motor Co Says May Sales Of 147,108 Units, A Year-Over-Year Decline Of 4.8 Percent Source (bit.ly/1ZdfQo6) Further company coverage:

