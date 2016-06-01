版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 23:51 BJT

BRIEF-Biogen's Alzheimer drug Aducanumab Accepted into EMA's PRIME Program

June 1 Biogen Inc

* Biogen's Investigational Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Aducanumab Accepted Into European Medicines Agency's Prime Program

* Through Prime Program Biogen Will Have Access To Enhanced Support From EMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐