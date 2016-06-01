BRIEF-Lifewatch turns the page on key legal matters

June 1 Lifewatch AG :

* Its subsidiary Lifewatch Services, Inc. and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield agreed to a compromise on previously announced, international arbitration award related to Lifewatch's practices billing in years 2009-2010

* Highmark agreed to reduce its entitlement from approximately $22,000,000 ($18,700,000 plus interest) to $13,000,000

* Lifewatch agreed to release Highmark Inc. and its affiliates from antitrust case Lifewatch has pending against Highmark and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and other Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)