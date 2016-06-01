版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 00:45 BJT

BRIEF-Kentucky Fried Chicken announces adoption of mobile pay in U.S. restaurants

June 1 Kentucky Fried Chicken:

* Kentucky Fried Chicken announced today adoption of mobile pay in U.S. restaurants

* New system is compatible with Android Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay

* Mobile Pay is available in some restaurants beginning now, with system-wide adoption completed by end of summer

* New mobile payment system will be functional in KFC drive-thrus as well Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐