版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 00:53 BJT

BRIEF-Constellation Software says unit acquired all shares in capital of Vicrea Holding

June 1 Constellation Software Inc :

* Co's unit, Total Specific Solutions acquired all shares in capital of Vicrea Holding B.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐