2016年 6月 2日

BRIEF-Steelcase CEO James P. Keane's 2016 total compensation $6.2 mln - SEC filing

June 1 Steelcase Inc:

* CEO James P. Keane's 2016 total compensation $6.2 million versus $5.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1WwYd4u) Further company coverage:

