公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Microsoft says Dona Sarkar is new head of Windows Insider program - Blog

June 1 (Reuters) -

* Dona Sarkar Is New Head Of Windows Insider Program - Microsoft Blog

* Dona Sarkar Replaces Gabe Aul, Who Will Lead Windows Engineering Systems Team That Oversees Tools And Systems For Windows Engineers - Microsoft Blog Source (bit.ly/1sq2Wsa) Further company coverage:

