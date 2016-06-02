版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 08:46 BJT

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy GP says 109.5 mln shares offered by selling security holders

June 1 Tallgrass Energy GP LP :

* About 109.5 million class a shares offered by selling security holders for up to $2.62 billion - sec filing Source text - (1.usa.gov/25yQa95) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐