BRIEF-TSO3 responds to U.S. FDA on extended claims, gives operations update

June 2 Tso3 Inc
* TSO3 responds to u.s. Regulators on extended claims and
provides operations update
* Responded to a previously announced request for additional
information by U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* Co's response allows FDA to continue their review for
market clearance on extended claims for sterizone VP4 sterilizer
in U.S.
* Production and operational improvements co made on
assembly facility had a minimal impact on Q2 2016 production
* Substantially completed its improvements to its
manufacturing facility in Québec
* Operational improvements to its assembly facility are
designed to increase assembly capacity and efficiency
