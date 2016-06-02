版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 16:12 BJT

BRIEF-Chicago Mercantile Exchange granted status of foreign clearing organisation by Japan PM

June 2 CME Group Inc :

* Chicago mercantile exchange formally granted status of foreign clearing organisation by prime minister of japan on 1 june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

