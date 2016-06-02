版本:
BRIEF-Weatherford International priced public offering of $1.1 bln senior notes due 2021

June 2 Weatherford International Plc :

* Notes will pay interest at a rate of 5.875% per year and were priced at par

* Pricing of upsized underwritten public offering of $1.1 billion principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

