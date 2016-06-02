版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Amazon to open two fulfillment centers and create 1,000 full-time jobs

June 2 Amazon.Com Inc

* To open two fulfillment centers in Edwardsville, Illinois, and create 1,000 full-time jobs Further company coverage:

