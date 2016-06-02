版本:
BRIEF-Tesla's Elon Musk wants to get to half a mln cars a year by 2018 - CNBC from Recode conf

June 2 Tesla's Elon Musk

* Want to get to half a million cars a year by 2018, "maybe a million cars by 2020" - CNBC from Recode conference

* Think we are "less than two years away from complete" autonomous driving-CNBC from Recode conference Further company coverage:

