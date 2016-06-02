版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 16:14 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T invests about $50 mln to enhance local networks in Amarillo area

June 2 AT&T Inc

* Invests nearly $50 million over three-year period to enhance local networks in Amarillo area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

