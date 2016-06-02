版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 15:07 BJT

BRIEF-SES and Fox Networks Germany extend multi-year contract

June 2 SES SA :

* SES and Fox Networks Germany extend multi-year contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

