公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithkline accelerates filing of COPD triple-therapy drug

June 2 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Regulatory update on us filing plans for closed triple combination therapy ff/umec/vi in patients with copd

* Acceleration of filing of us new drug application now expected by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

