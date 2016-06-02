BRIEF-Yara completes sale of its European CO2 business to Praxair

June 2 Yara International Asa

* Says has completed the sale of its European CO2 business and its remaining 34 pct stake in the Yara Praxair Holding AS joint venture to Praxair for EUR 300 million ($335.91 million)

* The sale was completed on 1 June 2016 and will generate an estimated post-tax gain of EUR 150 million including the Yara Praxair Holding AS sale