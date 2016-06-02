版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Memorial Resource Development closes divestiture of MEMP GP interest and IDRs

June 2 Memorial Resource Development Corp :

* Memorial Resource Development Corp announces closing of the divestiture of MEMP GP interest and IDRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

