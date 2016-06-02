版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Joy Global sets quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share

June 2 Joy Global Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.01per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

