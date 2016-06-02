版本:
BRIEF-Conn's Inc names Lee Wright as new CFO

June 2 Conn's Inc

* Wright will succeed Tom Moran, starting on June 22, 2016

* Lee Wright to join as new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

