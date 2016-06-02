版本:
BRIEF-Clean Energy says City of Santa Monica approves 5-year liquefied natural gas contract

June 2 Clean Energy Fuels Corp

* Says 5-year deal is worth an estimated $3 million per year

* City of Santa Monica awarded co multiyear liquefied natural gas contract to fuel its big blue bus fleet of vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

