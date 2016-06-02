BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide files form 10 registration statements for planned spin-offs

June 2 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton files form 10 registration statements for planned spin-offs

* Expects to continue a dividend payout ratio of 30% to 40% of recurring cash flow

* Expects to initiate a share buyback program following completion of transactions

* On a stand-alone basis, hilton's pro forma adjusted ebitda for full year 2016 is projected to be between $1,770 million and $1,830 million

* As of year-end 2016, hilton's pro forma net leverage is projected to be between 3.25x and 3.5x adjusted ebitda

* Transactions expected to be completed by end of year

* Will continue to be led by chris nassetta as chief executive officer and kevin jacobs as chief financial officer

* Will maintain a commitment to achieving a low-grade investment grade credit profile

* Park's pro forma adjusted ebitda for full year 2016 is projected to be between $795 million and $825 million