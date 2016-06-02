BRIEF-Nexgen Energy $60 mln strategic investment by Cef holdings

June 2 Nexgen Energy Ltd

* Nexgen announces us$60 million strategic investment by cef holdings

* Debentures will carry a 7.5% coupon over a 5-year term

* Proceeds from debentures will be used to fund continuing exploration and development of company's sw2 properties

* Binding term sheet with cef holdings to issue and sell to cef and/or affiliates $60 million of unsecured convertible debentures of nexgen