2016年 6月 2日

BRIEF-Colfax names Christopher Hix chief financial officer

June 2 Colfax Corp

* Colfax names christopher hix chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

